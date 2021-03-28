Menu

Office of Emergency Management ensure Baltimore residents are prepared for floods

Posted at 7:15 PM, Mar 28, 2021
BALTIMORE — With severe thunderstorms comes flooding. Baltimore city's office of emergency management is making sure people are prepared.
They passed out outreach bags with information on the 'Bmore Alert' program.

They also talked about flood safety and awareness and health issues tied to mold exposure.

"It seems like this time something is moving the atmosphere that finally we as Baltimore citizens, and we pay a lot of taxes that somebody is interested in trying to solve our situation. That means a lot to me...It means a lot to these neighbors."

Members of the city fire department helped hand out and install smoke alarms in homes that needed them.

