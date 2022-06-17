Watch
Off-duty PG County officer charged with 'menacing' at Manhattan night club

Posted at 10:00 AM, Jun 17, 2022
LARGO, Md. — A Prince George's County Police officer is suspended without pay after being arrested Tuesday at a New York City night club.

Aaron Holliday was off-duty, when he allegedly got into some type of altercation at a club in Manhattan.

Although no one was hurt during the incident, police in New York charged Holliday with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and menacing.

Holliday has spent four years as a police officer in Prince George's County.

The department has also launched an internal affairs investigation.

