Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Off-duty officer rescues a woman after nearly drowning at Lander Boat Ramp

LBR.jpeg
np plan
LBR.jpeg
Posted at 8:01 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 20:01:36-04

FREDERICK COUNTY  — On September 16, Maryland Natural Resources
Officer David Brown was off duty at Lander Boat Ramp in Frederick County, little did he know, he was going to be apart of an effort to save a woman's life.

Brown was gearing up for waterfowl hunting with friends, suddenly he heard what sounded like a person screaming for help in the distance.

OFC Brown and his friends launched their boat and toward the person yelling.

Once they arrived, they found a forty-year-old woman holding onto a rock with one hand and grabbing a submerged kayak with the other.

The woman explained that her kayak had capsized hours before.

Brown pulled the woman into his boat and called an ambulance.

The woman was transported back to the boat ramp where she was met by emergency personnel and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Officer Brown, the woman was wearing her life jacket when she fell out of her kayak, which helped her hold on for her rescue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019