Off-duty officer rescues a woman after nearly drowning at Lander Boat Ramp

FREDERICK COUNTY — On September 16, Maryland Natural Resources

Officer David Brown was off duty at Lander Boat Ramp in Frederick County, little did he know, he was going to be apart of an effort to save a woman's life.

Brown was gearing up for waterfowl hunting with friends, suddenly he heard what sounded like a person screaming for help in the distance.

OFC Brown and his friends launched their boat and toward the person yelling.

Once they arrived, they found a forty-year-old woman holding onto a rock with one hand and grabbing a submerged kayak with the other.

The woman explained that her kayak had capsized hours before.

Brown pulled the woman into his boat and called an ambulance.

The woman was transported back to the boat ramp where she was met by emergency personnel and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Officer Brown, the woman was wearing her life jacket when she fell out of her kayak, which helped her hold on for her rescue.