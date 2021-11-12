Watch
Off-duty officer accidentally shoots self while helping out barber she thought had been robbed

Police lights
Posted at 9:46 AM, Nov 12, 2021
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George's County Police officer is hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself while off-duty.

It happened Wednesday around 12:40pm on Squire Road in Upper Marlboro.

The department says the officer was on the phone making an appointment for a haircut, when she overheard some commotion in the background making her believe the place was being robbed.

The officer then called 911 to report what she heard, before actually showing up at the location in a personal vehicle.

When she did finally get there, it's believed the officer mistakenly pulled the trigger of a departmental handgun, while trying to pull it from her waistband.

As for what was thought to be a robbery, police said they do not plan to file charges after interviewing everyone involved in the confrontation.

The wounded officer remains hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

