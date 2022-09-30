Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Off-duty D.C. Police Officer struck by vehicle; injuries are critical

police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 12:54:35-04

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY  — An off-duty D.C. police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday morning according to Prince George's County Police.

At approximately 10:40a.m., an adult male, who had just walked out of a store, was struck in the parking lot in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr Highway.

The officer suffered critical injuries and has been transported.

Police have stopped the driver believed to have hit the officer.

This is an active investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019