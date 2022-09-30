Off-duty D.C. Police Officer struck by vehicle; injuries are critical

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY — An off-duty D.C. police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday morning according to Prince George's County Police.

At approximately 10:40a.m., an adult male, who had just walked out of a store, was struck in the parking lot in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr Highway.

The officer suffered critical injuries and has been transported.

Police have stopped the driver believed to have hit the officer.

This is an active investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.