Odyssey School receives its largest donation ever

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County school for children with dyslexia and language-learning differences has just received a major donation.

The Odyssey School announced that it got a $5 million matching gift from the James F. Knott Family - the largest single gift the school has gotten since it was founded in 1994.

The private school, which is in the Stevenson area off of Greenspring Avenue, has 164 students in kindergarten through 8th grade. School leaders plan to use the gift to help build a dedicated cafeteria, more classroom space, and meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts.

Odyssey Head of School Martha Sweeney said in a statement: “This is truly a transformative gift for The Odyssey School. In making this gift, the Knott family is demonstrating their commitment to making certain that the Odyssey’s facilities reflect our dynamic and vibrant school community and foster an environment where our incredible teachers can do what they do best — meet students where they are and build their confidence, competence, and love of learning. I am profoundly grateful to the James F. Knott family for their friendship and continued support of our Mission, for their belief in the power of an Odyssey education."