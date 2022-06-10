Odor leads to the discovery of two bodies at makeshift homeless camp in Carroll Park

BALTIMORE — An odor leads to the discovery of two bodies at a makeshift homeless camp that's been set up atop the restroom pavilion at Carroll Park.

Officers were called to the park June 1 to investigate.

That's when they discovered two men dead, surrounded by used needles and drug paraphernalia.

For now police are classifying their deaths as questionable, although police found no visible signs of trauma on scene.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause.

Neighborhood organizations such as 'Citizens of Pigtown' and 'Friends of Carrollton Park,' have been complaining about the camps for a while now.

They say they've reached out to the city, but nothing’s been done.

WMAR-2 News reporter Dave Detling spoke with some community residents on Thursday, who said the park just isn't safe and needs to be cleaned up.

“There’s also human waste,” said Diante Edwards, President of Citizens of Pigtown. “There are people peeing and defecating around the field house and it’s not safe for children and it’s not safe for park users.”

WMAR-2 News continues to highlight the issue in hopes of getting the city’s attention.