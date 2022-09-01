Odenton man accused of murdering 78-year-old grandmother last December

ODENTON, Md. — An Odenton man has been charged with the murder of his 78-year-old grandmother last December.

It was the night of December 16 when Betty Ann Esposito called police to her home on Autumn Valley Circle, after suffering a head injury during a family dispute.

When officers and medics arrived, her grandson, Michael Esposito, 33, became confrontational preventing them from rendering aid.

At one point, Michael allegedly pushed an officer leading to him being handcuffed.

Betty Ann eventually lost consciousness on scene, and remained unresponsive until she died four days later at the hospital.

After more than eight-months of investigation, a grand jury indicted Michael on charges of second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse and neglect.

Michael was taken into custody on August 27, and is being held without bond pending trial.