Odenton man accused of falsely identifying himself as police to officer who pulled him over

Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 09, 2022
ODENTON, Md — An Odenton man could face two years behind bars for allegedly impersonating an officer.

Anne Arundel County Police said Tuesday that they pulled Raymonte Michael Washington over on Piney Orchard Parkway.

Washington reportedly told the officer that stopped him, he was police too.

When asked to show proof, Washington apparently couldn't.

Once an investigation revealed Washington was no cop, he was arrested.

According to online court records, Washington has been released from custody on his own recognizance.

