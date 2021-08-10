Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

October Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival postponed until 2022 due to Delta Variant

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
GUILLERMO LEGARIA
<p>A reveler flutters a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Bogota, Colombia on June 28, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GUILLERMO LEGARIA (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO LEGARIA/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
LGBT employees protected from workplace discrimination, appeals court rules
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 10:47:31-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival scheduled for October 30 has been postponed due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

A new date for the event has been scheduled for June 4, 2022.

“We were hopeful that we could come together in person to celebrate in October, but with the resurgence of the COVID pandemic and stalling vaccination rates, in combination with the fact that children under 12 cannot be vaccinated at this time, the risk to the community is just too high,” said Annapolis Pride Founder and Board chair Jeremy Browning.

Registration for those who were scheduled to participate in the parade and festival will be rolled over to the new date unless a refund is requested.

All participants and volunteers should be contacted in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019