OCEAN CITY — Ocean City will be a cicada-free zone this summer.

The Brood X Cicadas are expected to return this spring and early summer after a 17-year hiatus.

The noise produced by the bugs is a high-pitched whine from the males in order to attract females for mating.

According to Explore OC, while some Eastern Shore counties are predicted to be affected by cicada migration, Worcester County is not one of them.