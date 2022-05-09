Ocean City to be designated "Special Event Zone" next week for major car show

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is stepping up police patrols, setting special speed limits and warning spectators to act appropriately next week, when a major car show event is planned.

The town is being designated a "Special Event Zone" from May 17 through May 22, during the Cruisin' Ocean City event. The event is in its 31st year and will take place May 19 through 22, with more than 3,000 specialty vehicles and a variety of events.

Police are urging spectators to keep sidewalks clear and avoid inciting "the spinning of wheels or 'burn-outs' by motorists." A press release notes that laws will be enforced for spectators who incite drivers and the drivers doing the violations.

The Special Event Zone temporarily creates lower speed limits and increases fines for violations. A "significant police presence" from various law enforcement agencies will be in town for the event.

The Special Event Zone went into effect after an unauthorized car rally, H2OI, that led to numerous incidents in recent years in the fall. More than 100 arrests were made in 2020 and a trooper was knocked unconscious during the event in 2020.

For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.