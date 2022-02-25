Ocean City ranked #13 on TripAdvisor Top 25 Beaches list

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Is Ocean City one of the best beaches in the country? Tripadvisor reviewers certainly think so.

Ocean City has more than 4,000 reviews on the popular travel website, and was just ranked No. 13 out of 25 top-rated beaches for Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice "Best of the Best" list.

Ocean City, MD recently earned a spot on Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best” beach roundup for 2022. Ocean City ranked #13 on the list of the 25 top-rated beaches in the United States.

A spokesperson noted the list "is based on reviews by real travelers who have visited Ocean City and rated the destination on Tripadvisor. Over 4,000 people have reviewed the Maryland beach, amounting to an overall 4.5 star rating."

Some recent reviewers described the beach as "lovely," with "soft and clean" sand, warm water, "extremely wide," "always a great trip," and "lots to do, see on the boardwalk."

Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for the Town of Ocean City, said in a statement: “Ocean City is very honored to be included within the Top 25 Beach resorts. We take great pride in providing a clean, safe and fun experience for guests who are visiting our beach.”

Most of the other top-25 beaches are, as you might expect, in Florida, Hawaii or along the West Coast. The No. 1 spot was for Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii.

In 2017, Ocean City made the top 10 in the list.