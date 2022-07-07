Watch Now
Ocean City Police searching for purse thief

Ocean City Police Department
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 07, 2022
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City police are looking for a man who stole a purse back on July 3.

It happened near 16th street and Baltimore avenue during the evening.

Police say the victim reported that she accidentally left hr purse under a table outside a coffee shop.

The purse is a large beige shoulder bag with dark brown netting.

Surveillance video showed three men walking past the shop. One of the men picked up the pursed and looked through it before walk off with it on his shoulder.

If anyone has any information on this theft, call the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610

