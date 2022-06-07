Ocean City officer injured by suspect while trying to make DUI arrest

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A suspected drunk driver from New York was charged with assaulting an officer in Ocean City yesterday, reported Ocean City Police Department.

An officer tried to pull over Erik Rucker II, 40, of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., after he was seen driving about 35 miles over the speed limit - racing at 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

Rucker was seen swerving in the area of 28th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, at 1:48 a.m. June 26. He allegedly failed to stop for the officer, but eventually pulled over at 38th Street and Coastal Highway.

Rucker was found to have a suspended Nevada driver's license. He failed field sobriety tests, became uncooperative when officers tried to arrest him, and kicked the arresting officer in the face, chest and arms when the officer tried to stop him from making a call on his smartwatch.

He also allegedly kicked a second officer multiple times. The arresting officer was taken to a hospital and later released. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Rucker was ordered held without bond.

