Ocean City man charged with attempted murder in Salisbury

An Ocean City man has been charged with attempted murder in a Salisbury case from earlier this week.

Ocean City police said they arrested Antonio John Torlish, 26, after they tracked his car to a condominium in the north end of the city, near 140th Street.

They learned he was wanted on a warrant for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and several handgun-related charges from an Oct. 16 incident in Salisbury.

There was no immediate information about the Salisbury incident.

Torlish is being held without bond.

Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said in a statement: “I would like to commend our officers for their due diligence and the coordinated efforts among divisions to safely bring Torlish into custody."