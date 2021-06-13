Ocean City incident with police goes viral

OCEAN CITY, MD — Video of an incident involving Ocean City Police is going viral.

We will warn you, the video is disturbing.

It shows officers kneeing a man while he's on the ground.

This video is posted to Instagram and appears to have happened on the boardwalk.

In the video you can hear police tell the man to give them his hands while telling the man he's resisting.

You can also hear the man saying he's not resisting and asking why he's being arrested.

That's when one of the officers repeatedly knees him.

Some of those blows landed on the side of the man's body but it's not clear from the video where the others landed.

"We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards," said the Ocean City Police Department in a released statement.