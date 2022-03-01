Ocean City, Eastern Shore show support for Ukraine

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is among the towns that have been showing their support for Ukrainians amidst the Russian invasion.

The city has a special connection with Ukraine, as it has hired thousands of seasonal workers from eastern Europe over the years, who come on J-1 visas to fill summer jobs.

Ukrainian-American artist Michael Panco made a huge work of sand art on the beach, showing the Ukrainian coat of arms. He took aerial footage of the design with his company Above Aerial.

Meanwhile, Ragamuffin Boutique was offering special "We Stand with Ukraine" stickers.

Mark Emond, cartoonist at Ocean City Today newspaper, said in a cartoon: "For decades Ukrainians have worked hand in hand with us in Ocean City - this war isn't happening to strangers."

Also, Berlin Sconer, a bakery on the Eastern Shore, baked goods as a fundraiser for combat medics in Ukraine.

They reported donating more than $1,700 so far.