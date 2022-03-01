Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ocean City, Eastern Shore show support for Ukraine

Sand art in Ocean City of the Ukraine coat of arms
Michael Panco
Michael Panco designed sand art in Ocean City of the Ukraine coat of arms<br/>
Sand art in Ocean City of the Ukraine coat of arms
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 12:57:25-05

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is among the towns that have been showing their support for Ukrainians amidst the Russian invasion.

The city has a special connection with Ukraine, as it has hired thousands of seasonal workers from eastern Europe over the years, who come on J-1 visas to fill summer jobs.

Ukrainian-American artist Michael Panco made a huge work of sand art on the beach, showing the Ukrainian coat of arms. He took aerial footage of the design with his company Above Aerial.

Meanwhile, Ragamuffin Boutique was offering special "We Stand with Ukraine" stickers.

Mark Emond, cartoonist at Ocean City Today newspaper, said in a cartoon: "For decades Ukrainians have worked hand in hand with us in Ocean City - this war isn't happening to strangers."

Also, Berlin Sconer, a bakery on the Eastern Shore, baked goods as a fundraiser for combat medics in Ukraine.

They reported donating more than $1,700 so far.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019