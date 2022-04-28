NTSB releases report in 2019 death of rail worker in Baltimore

Today, the National Transportation Safety Bureau released it's report, concluding that the death of a rail worker in Baltimore in 2019 was the fault of the worker.

"The NTSB concludes that the conductor’s decision to ride on the side of the railcar for unknown reasons, in violation of NS’s rules prohibiting employees from riding the side or end of equipment in the intermodal yard, resulted in his death."



-NTSB/RIR - 22/06

The Norfolk Southern employee had only been hired by the company the year before and had been a certified conductor for just 67 days before his fatal accident.

According to the report, the conductor had worked with the same engineer at Bayview Rail Yard 6 times before, and he was warned on the morning of the accident by the yardmaster and the engineer not to stand on side of the rail car.

While the NTSB places the fault of the death on the driver, it did expand on certain safety recommendations for Norfolk Southern in their safety materials and training.

You can view the whole report here: https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/AccidentReports/Reports/RIR-22-06.pdf