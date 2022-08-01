Novavax vaccine available to Maryland residents

GAITHERSBURG — Starting today, the fourth approved covid-19 vaccine will be available in Maryland.

The vaccine produced by Gaithersbug-based company Novavax was approved last month.

The vaccine was developed as a protein-based vaccine, which means it uses harmless protein fragments to teach the body's immune system how fight off covid-19.

Doctors hope this will encourage people who did not want the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna to get vaccinated.

Maryland has ordered 8 thousand doses of the Novavax vaccine for statewide distribution.

The vaccine is available for people 18 years and older.