Novavax vaccine available to Maryland residents

Novavax vaccine
Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Posted at 6:24 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 06:24:35-04

GAITHERSBURG — Starting today, the fourth approved covid-19 vaccine will be available in Maryland.

The vaccine produced by Gaithersbug-based company Novavax was approved last month.

The vaccine was developed as a protein-based vaccine, which means it uses harmless protein fragments to teach the body's immune system how fight off covid-19.

Doctors hope this will encourage people who did not want the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna to get vaccinated.

Maryland has ordered 8 thousand doses of the Novavax vaccine for statewide distribution.

The vaccine is available for people 18 years and older.

