TOWSON, Md. — Notre Dame Preparatory School students recognized by FBI

Students at Notre Dame Preparatory School were recognized by the FBI Baltimore Field Office Tuesday.

Seventh and eighth grade students won the National FBI Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) award in January.

The program promotes cyber citizenship and teaches students how to recognize and respond to online dangers like predators and cyberbullying.

The students were presented the award Tuesday. They scored a 90.65% composite score to win the award in the Starfish category.

"Don't let this be the end, let it be the beginning,” said Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Boone. “When I was your age, I didn't have anyone that looked like me in a position like the one I'm in now. That'll be you someday. The world is changing, and now more than ever, you shouldn't let anyone tell you what you can or should become. Optimize your goals and never settle for less."

In January 159,365 students at 2,217 schools across the country participated in the program.

