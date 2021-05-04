Notre Dame of Maryland University hosts vaccine clinic

BALTIMORE — An effort to help boost those numbers.

On Tuesday, Notre Dame of Maryland University hosted a vaccine clinic.

The school administered second doses to the 3,800 that got vaccinated there several weeks ago.

"I think for people my age, it's important to get it because we are interacting with people of all age groups and I think it's what we can do to help everybody and not just ourselves. I think it's part of the bigger picture."

In Maryland, more than 2.1 million people are fully vaccinated.