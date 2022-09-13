Notre Dame of Maryland University announces it will become co-educational

BALTIMORE — Notre Dame of Maryland University announced today that it will become co-ed in Fall 2023.

In an unanimous vote, the NDMU Board of Trustees agreed for the University to enroll men into the traditional undergraduate program.

“By going co-ed, Notre Dame of Maryland University is uniquely positioned to deliver on its mission and strategic goal to advance inclusive and transformational education to more women and men and to equip them to realize their goal of attaining a college degree,” said Dr. Marylou Yam, president of Notre Dame of Maryland University.

The Board formed a task force last year to review enrollment trends of women's colleges and undergraduate data. The decision came as the national number of students enrolled at women's colleges has steadily declined.

The University was founded in 1895 as the first Catholic college to award a four-year degree to women. Enrollment for men first opened in 1975 for adult undergraduate programs.