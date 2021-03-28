Notre Dame of Maryland to resume in-person instruction, activities in the fall

BALTIMORE — Notre Dame of Maryland will resume in-person instruction and activities this fall.

According to Marylou Yam, President of Notre Dame of Maryland:

“We know our students benefit most from person-to-person interaction and we are excited to welcome them back to campus this Fall! While we are optimistic given the recent trends locally and in Maryland, we will be prepared to adjust as necessary in order to provide our students with a safe and exceptional educational experience.”

For a complete summary of the summer and fall semester plans, click here.