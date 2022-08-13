Not just crab cakes, but 'fab cakes,' from Pappas

BALTIMORE — Remember Wargo’s in Parkville.

It was so popular that it took seven years for Mr. Mark to finally put his family name on the place — Pappas.

They bought out Hale’s Seafood across the street where Mr. Leroy would be steaming crabs right about now.

Right now, he is watching the Pappas puppies so I can tell how this family has conquered the crab cake universe.

On the corner of Oakleigh and Taylor Avenue sits Pappas.

For 50 years, Mr. Mark has run a popular restaurant.

His son Steve, wanted to run the Orioles, or run for Congress, but certainly didn’t want to run the family business.

“Well, I thought I didn’t, but then I wanted to help my dad,” said Steve.

When COVID hit, the restaurant was in trouble. It quickly went to take out.

But Steve made a decision, “Lets expand.”

Cockeysville is doing great. Glen Burnie is booming and now Pappas plans to open soon in Bel Air.

They also have a warehouse on Belair Road. This place will act as a commissary where orders will be shipped out.

Jeanie Nesbit has been working with Pappas since she was 13. First start folding pizza boxes and Mr. Marks restaurant in Hamden.

Then her best friend Lisa coaxed her to come work in Parkville.

Lisa fell in love with the owners son, and Jeanie started meeting stars.

“Steadman came in and said, these aren’t crab cakes, these are fab-cakes.”, said Jeanie.

Then Oprah came in and put Pappas on one of her Favorite Lists. After 50 years, we now know Pappas by name and fame.