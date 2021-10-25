'Not a single person has gotten back to me': Community members want North Arlington Avenue cleaned up

BALTIMORE — Fed up with illegally parked cars, the open-air drug market and illegal dumping, a viewer on North Arlington Avenue contacted WMAR-2 News.

On Monday, we highlighted the issues plaguing the the area surrounding Carlos Morgan's home.

"I've lived here for seven years," said Carlos. "People are doing drug deals in plain sight and it impacts everyone's quality of life.

WMAR was on scene as Baltimore Police responded to a call for that very same issue around 11 a.m.

"They have furniture in front of abandoned houses," said Carlos. "They brought in to be comfortable doing the drug dealing all day."

The lack of prosecution, according to neighbors, leads to other problems.

"I keep it straight," said one woman. "There's problems but what can you do?"

WMAR drove around the block and found vacant and abandoned properties. Not upcoming for the Southwest side, particularly around North Arlington Ave. Trash was also an issue.

"Not only do people coming in and out throw it on the floor, it's also in the streets and no one cleans it up," said Carlos. "I have to put a chain on my garbage can."

WMAR also found plenty of illegal dumping in the back alleyways. DPW inspected one lot. It had an inspection sticker date of September 27.

"We don't want to leave our home," said Carlos. "We shouldn't have to but we need people to step up and step in."

Carlos said he's tried.

"I have spoken to three different Departments within the police department. I’ve sent a letter to the mayor's office several times and my state representative and I single person has gotten back to me," he said.

WMAR is working to connect the block with outside organization in hopes of getting some form of help and resources.