North Carolina woman charged with 2014 murder, kidnapping of landlord in Carroll County

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Police say they've charged Prakash Rampatsingh's killer, more than seven-years after his body was discovered along a dirt road in Hampstead.

Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was indicted December 17, and is currently awaiting extradition in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina.

It's believed Rampatsingh was Goodwin's landlord, when she lived in Baltimore City.

Back on June 24, 2014 Rampatsingh reportedly visited the property Goodwin had been renting, when a confrontation occurred leading to him being kidnapped in his own vehicle.

He was found three-days later shot to death in the 3300 block of Falls Road in Hampstead. Police then located his stolen Dodge truck abandoned in Prince George's County.

It's unclear what other specific evidence might have led investigators to charge Goodwin.

She now faces a slew of charges including: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

