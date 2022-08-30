North Avenue Market in Station North announced it's closing

BALTIMORE — North Avenue Market announced they'll be closing on Monday in a post on social media.

The market, located in Station North, featured an arcade, a bar and live music.

Some of the live music included the likes of "Allie Jay" and "Tony Aye."

The page doesn't list why they're closing, instead it says they'll be permanently closed.

When the Market first opened its doors in 2020, their goal was to combine food, drinks and arcade games under one roof.

The original North Avenue Market was named "Baltimore's largest enclosed sanitary market," when it opened in 1928.

They hosted more than 50,000 visitors on its first day.