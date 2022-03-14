Nonprofit gives nearly $26k to 15 Maryland State Parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Friends of Maryland State Parks is awarding 15 grants totaling $25,800 to Maryland State Parks statewide.

“As the Maryland Park Service enters this new decade, our parks are being used more than ever by over 20 million annual visitors,” says Mel Poole, Board President, Friends of Maryland State Parks. “It is im- portant for us to give back to keep our parks vital for this and future generations.”

Through its Small Grants program the nonprofit provides $2,000 grants to state parks. This year’s funding exceeds last year’s allocation by 90 percent thanks to increased contributions.

The grants come after The Great Maryland Outdoors Act was introduced in the 2022 General Assembly.

Here's a list of the parks receiving the grants, and what the funds will be used for.

Assateague Island State Park (2 projects)

The first project will continue creating pollinator habitat through the park. The second project will demonstrate an alternative energy demonstration campsite that will replace a generator with green en- ergy options.

MEDIA CONTACT:Friends of Maryland State Parks www.friendsofmdparks.org Chuck Hecker

Cell: 410-353-1093 chuck@friendsofmdparks.org

Deep Creek Lake State Park

Upgrade interpretive signage at the Discovery Center to connect exhibits at the center with the county amenities. New signs will include text in braille to compliment the Sensory Trail at the park.

Gambrills State Park

Developing a new Camp Out program to provide camper kits to local community members interested in learning to camp.

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Creating a new legacy garden that will educate visitors to the flora and fauna that was present during the time Harriet Tubman lived. Besides interpretive panels, Park Rangers will provide guided hikes.

Janes Island State Park

Construct two new “Inspiration” garden areas. One will feature an oyster garden using “Taylor” style floats and the other will feature native plants on a raised bed.

North Point State Park

Construct a native plant garden that will demonstrate best conservation practices.

Pocomoke River State Park

Construct enclosures for the enrichment and well-being of birds of prey housed in the park’s aviary.

Rocky Gap State Park

Complete renovations at the park’s nature center that will improve interpretive exhibits and increase access.

Sandy Point State Park

Build new lifeguard stands that will include signage to communicate public safety messages in English and Spanish.

Sang Run State Park

Complete renovations to the Election House. Installing signage and interpretive panels will bridge for- mal and informal school field trips.

South Mountain State Park

Install two new food storage poles to secure food from the reach of bears, raccoons and other wildlife on the Appalachian Trail.

Martinak State Park

Procure six kayaks and gear for use by park visitors as part of Caroline County’s “Healthy Parks, Healthy People” program.

Wolf Den State Park

Plant trees in open areas in need of best conservation practices and t mitigate current erosion issues.

Youghiogheny State Park

Construct a Champion Tree Trail and install interpretive signage that feature two county tree champi- ons.