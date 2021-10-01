Non-profit working to bring affordable housing to West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Parity Homes is a non profit who sees the boarded up windows and run down buildings in West Baltimore and recognizes the potential.

The non-profit started as a response to gentrification and displacement of black families.

They’ve bought up over a dozen vacant homes.

The next step is they pre-sell them to people who live in the area, while they go through a course where they learn about home ownership, the history of the neighborhood and the ways they can help bring make it a vibrant community again.

“We’re not just building new houses or renovating the houses," said founder Bree Jones. "We are working to increase the housing stability of legacy residents and ensure that they are centered in our development project and their outcomes are centered.”

Tomorrow they will have a ground breaking and block party. Everyone is invited out for the free music, food and tree planting.

The hope is to get the community engaged with the project and bring more people in so they can bring back more blocks.