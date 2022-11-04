Non-profit group in Glen Burnie forced to relocate, provide food and supplies

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — For the last few years, BKIND, a non-profit group, has been giving food and supplies to the underserved in the Glen Burnie area. They have been using the lot right behind Bruster's Real Ice Cream on Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie.

"And we had been serving in the past about 125 people," said Fred Rost, President of BKIND.

BKIND has been doing this every Saturday, come rain or shine. They received a call this week from the new owners of the lot.

"This past Wednesday they said effective immediately you can't serve in the parking lot anymore," said Rost.

BKIND asked if they could have a couple weeks to notify everyone, but the answer was no. They are allowed to at least come here Saturday to inform people of the change.

"He said you can, but you can't distribute anything," said Rost.

"I do understand that it was a business decision, apparently the owner is someone out of New York," said Rost.

Being out of town, BKIND figured they may not understand some of the local needs.

As we are coming out of a pandemic, inflation has hit many families hard with their finances. Now we are heading into the holidays and that just increases the need for help.

"About 250 kids and we had, including the kids and their parents, 750 people on the parking lot that we served at Christmas time. So Christmas, Thanksgiving, any big events the crowd grows even bigger, said Rost.

They are searching for a new parking lot and would like to stay close by because the people are used to coming here for help.

"It's only three hours on a Saturday and the impact that it makes on the community," said Rost.

An impact to the community they hope to continue.