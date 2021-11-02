Watch
Non-emergency 911 calls drop significantly in Anne Arundel County

Posted at 5:34 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 17:34:33-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — It's quite possibly the best investment in the health and wellness of county residents.

That's what Anne Arundel County officials are saying about its mobile integrated community health program.

It began full implementation in February 2020.

Through the program, the county addresses frequent 911 callers looking for medical help and connects them to resources and programs instead of just sending them to the emergency room.

Of the 203 patients served through the program, the number of 911 calls in the three months before and after intervention dropped by 70 percent.

Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center have saved nearly $5 million combined since the program began.

