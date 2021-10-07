'Nobody deserves to take her life' Family & friends remember Brionna Glasglow

BALTIMORE — Friends, family, police and members of the Baltimore Trauma Response Team were on North Milton Avenue Thursday after two people were shot in the 1700 block. Family identified one of the victims as 26-year-old Brionna Glasglow.

"She was a wonderful mother," said a cousin. "She was an amazing mother."

Family members told WMAR-2 News Glasglow was inside her home in the 1700 block with her boyfriend when someone shot them just before 4 a.m.

"It's just wrong," said one family member. "For someone to come into your home like that and violate you."

"Nobody deserves to take her life from her," said another cousin. "That’s not yours to take."

According to police, Glasglow was shot in the chest. Her 29-year-old boyfriend was shot in the head. Police listed him in 'grave condition' Thursday.

"I lost three of my children," said Brionna's mother off-camera.

Trauma teams were on hand to offer support and counseling services.

"It's a nightmare," said Commander Rev. Dr. Andre Humprey. "It seems like it's getting worse with the homicides and shootings."

North Milton Avenue wasn't Humprey's only stop. He was returning to Patterson Park Avenue where multiple were shot and one person was killed last night.

"We have to figure out a way to make this all stop," said one concerned resident.

"The streets don’t love us and at the end of the day, it doesn’t even take for you to be in the streets for anything to happen to you," said a Brionna's cousin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.