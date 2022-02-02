No spectators allowed at this week’s Anne Arundel County swimming championships

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — No spectators will be allowed at this week’s Anne Arundel County swimming championships in Annapolis due to space limitations.

According to AA County Schools, families and friends can still catch all of the action here.

“This was a difficult decision to arrive at, but it is the most prudent and most safe one for our student-athletes and it still provides families with a way to see the events,” AACPS Coordinator of Athletics Clayton Culp said. “Our county’s swim centers have been great partners throughout the season and we worked hard to be able to continue to hold this event, space swimmers as best as we can, and still provide families with a way to see it.

The first event at Friday’s meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.