NINE IS FINE: Orioles extend longest winning streak since 1999

CHICAGO — The Baltimore Orioles keep on rolling.

The scorching birds extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Orioles nine-game winning streak is their longest since 1999. It's also the first time the Orioles (44-44) have owned a .500 record since past July since 2017.

And they did it in typical form - in comeback fashion.

Trailing 2-0, Anthony Santander singled home Cedric Mullins in the third.

Ramon Urias gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead with his seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning. Jorge Mateo added an insurance run with a solo shot in the seventh.

Orioles starter Jordan Lyles pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

The O's finish off their series with the Cubs Wednesday night.

