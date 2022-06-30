BALTIMORE — In August Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and at least four other council members are scheduled to attend the Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference in Ocean City.

The trip is expected to cost taxpayers nearly $8,600 combined.

Mosby is requesting the most money out of the group.

According to the June 29 Baltimore City Board of Estimates agenda, Mosby is asking for a total of $3,008.16 over four days.

That's nearly double the amount requested by each of his four colleagues, who are going for only three days.

Aside from his allotted $325/day Per Diem, Mosby wants $214 additionally per night because his hotel costs approximately $200 more nightly than where the others are staying, and that's not including an additional $237.16 in hotel taxes.

Mosby also asked for $40 daily in meal money and $100 more for gas despite using a city issued vehicle for the trip. And, not to mention another $355 to pay his conference registration fees.

Baltimore City Board of Estimates June 29 Agenda Nick Mosby Ocean City Conference Costs



"Mr. Mosby is leaving a day earlier due to the location of the conference and start times. The Department is requesting $100.00 for fuel for his City- issued vehicle due to the location of the conference and available City operated fuel locations," is how Mosby justified his request to the Board of Estimates.

In comparison, Councilman John Bullock's entire trip is costing taxpayers $1,363.85.

Other than the $325/day Per Diem, 33.85 in hotel taxes, and $355 conference registration fee — Bullock requested no money for food, gas or incidentals.

Baltimore City Board of Estimates June 29 Agenda John Bullock Ocean City Conference Costs



Mosby told the Board he was going to the conference to "explore resources available for recovering and struggling business, creative ways to achieve common goals, and partnerships available to take communities from surviving to thriving."

Below is a breakdown of what the other three council members (Sharon Middleton, Antonio Glover, Mark Conway) requested from the board.

Baltimore City Board of Estimates June 29 Agenda Sharon Middleton Ocean City Conference Costs



Baltimore City Board of Estimates June 29 Agenda Antonio Glover Ocean City Conference Costs

