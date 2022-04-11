Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara Bottling becomes latest company to join growing logistics hub at Tradepoint Atlantic

Tradepoint Atlantic submits development plan that could bring jobs and revenue to Baltimore County
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JIM WATSON
<p>A dump truck is filled with scrap as Bethlehem Steel is demolished in Baltimore, MD, on March 9, 2018. - Sparrows Point was the largest steel mill in the world, famous for providing steel used to build the Golden Gate and George Washington bridges, but has been sold to Tradepoint Atlantic for a revitalization project that is bringing new industries to the area including Amazon and FEDEX. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
Tradepoint Atlantic submits development plan that could bring jobs and revenue to Baltimore County
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 10:05:06-04

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Niagara Bottling, LLC, is planning to open a new 600,000 square foot manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County.

The large California based beverage manufacturer is looking to complete the move by Spring of 2023.

More than 90 new jobs are expected to come with it.

Niagara’s portfolio of products includes a variety of sparkling, flavored, and vitamin waters, as well as teas, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks, and non-dairy milk products, and can be found in some of the largest retailers, convenience and grocery stores across the country.

Their addition to Tradepoint Atlantic comes after BMW opened a distribution center there last month. Other companies such as Amazon, Home Depot, Under Armour and Perdue have also launched operations at what has now become a global logistics hub.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019