Niagara Bottling becomes latest company to join growing logistics hub at Tradepoint Atlantic

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Niagara Bottling, LLC, is planning to open a new 600,000 square foot manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County.

The large California based beverage manufacturer is looking to complete the move by Spring of 2023.

More than 90 new jobs are expected to come with it.

Niagara’s portfolio of products includes a variety of sparkling, flavored, and vitamin waters, as well as teas, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks, and non-dairy milk products, and can be found in some of the largest retailers, convenience and grocery stores across the country.

Their addition to Tradepoint Atlantic comes after BMW opened a distribution center there last month. Other companies such as Amazon, Home Depot, Under Armour and Perdue have also launched operations at what has now become a global logistics hub.