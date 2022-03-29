NFL owners agree to new overtime rules for postseason only

BALTIMORE — The NFL agreed to the new proposed overtime rules by the Colts and the Eagles today. The rule change affects the postseason only, and it allows both teams to have a possession according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Regular-season OT rules remain the same, per source. https://t.co/Xx1dhjVD58 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

The overtime rules during the regular season will remain the same, where the odds are drastically impacted by the call of the coin toss. One team may never get to touch the ball because the first touchdown wins the game.

These rules came under fire during the divisional playoff round between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo was ultimately eliminated because they lost the coin toss and their offense never got a chance to see the field during the extended period.

According to ESPN, teams winning the coin toss have won 50% of the time. Seven of 12 playoff overtime games have been won on the opening possession, and 10 of those 12 were won by the team that won the coin toss.