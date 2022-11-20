Watch Now
New York man killed following a pedestrian crash on I-95

Posted at 7:12 PM, Nov 19, 2022
WHITE MARSH — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in White Marsh on Saturday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to I-95 South in White Marsh for a report of a pedestrian struck on the roadway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of I-95.

A pedestrian, now identified as Joseph Russell Thomas II from New York, was attempting to help another truck driver connect a tractor-trailer to a truck when a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line and hit the trailer and Thomas.

Thomas was wearing a fluorescent vest at the time of the crash. The 52-year-old was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

I-95 South was partially closed for about three hours following the crash.

