New workshops for those suffering with chronic pain in Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities (BOAD) will offer free virtual workshops for Living Healthy, Living Well with chronic pain.

Chronic Pain Self-Management is a series of workshops for adults of all ages who are living with pain every day. These workshops are have been proven effective in helping attendees manage their chronic pain.

Workshops consist of six sessions, held on Thursdays beginning May 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The workshops offer a hands-on opportunity to enhance skills in maintaining an active lifestyle by improving problem solving and decision making.

It covers both the physical and emotional aspects of chronic pain.

The program also covers how pain is interpreted by the brain and how deliberate efforts to reinterpret the pain can be helpful.

Participants create weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems.

BOAD offers this program virtually, at no cost to the public.

To learn more about the program click here.