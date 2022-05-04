New vaccine center allows people to get tested for Covid-19 immediately

BALTIMORE — The rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Maryland is above five percent for the fifth straight day.

The positivity rate is at 5.33 percent with more than 1,300 new cases.

219 Marylanders are in the hospital with Covid.

That's the same as Tuesday.

Those numbers are still very low compared with what they were at the peak of the omicron surge a few months ago.

Now if you get Covid, you'll be able to get treated immediately.

The vaccine and testing site at the state center in Baltimore is now a 'Test to treat Service.'

Visitors there can get tested for Covid-19.

If the test comes back positive, you will receive an antiviral pill or monoclonal infusion.

Site organizers say the test to treat process simplifies diagnosing and treating the virus.

"Listen, the best way to avoid getting Covid is still to get vaccinated and boosted. That's going to be the background. But for individuals at risk who do get Covid this is the kind of a place that we'll be able to advise them as to whether or not therapy is in their best interest," said Dr. Chuck Callahan, Director of the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital.

