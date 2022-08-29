New trend attacking Asian business owners

BALTIMORE, Md — The Baltimore County Police Department released a tweet warning all Asian business owners of a new trend meant to target them during business hours.

Police say groups of criminals are watching Asian business owners to find out their daily routine. They say they use many tactics to find out their schedule including following business owner's home. Police say while these business owners are at work, the groups of criminals break into the business owner's homes and steal cash and valuables. While police warn of this trend, they say there are ways to lessen the chance of being targeted.

They suggest adding surveillance cameras at the home and the business. This not only can deter the criminals from breaking in, but it can also help police better find them. Police also remind people to keep their car doors locked and be aware of any cars in the neighborhood that aren’t usually there.

For a list of more ways to stay protected from this trend, click here.

