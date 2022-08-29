Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New trend attacking Asian business owners

Glen Burnie man robbed at gunpoint
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm
<p>Close-Up Of Blue Siren On Police Car At Night</p>
Glen Burnie man robbed at gunpoint
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 10:17:31-04

BALTIMORE, Md — The Baltimore County Police Department released a tweet warning all Asian business owners of a new trend meant to target them during business hours.

Police say groups of criminals are watching Asian business owners to find out their daily routine. They say they use many tactics to find out their schedule including following business owner's home. Police say while these business owners are at work, the groups of criminals break into the business owner's homes and steal cash and valuables. While police warn of this trend, they say there are ways to lessen the chance of being targeted.

They suggest adding surveillance cameras at the home and the business. This not only can deter the criminals from breaking in, but it can also help police better find them. Police also remind people to keep their car doors locked and be aware of any cars in the neighborhood that aren’t usually there.

For a list of more ways to stay protected from this trend, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019