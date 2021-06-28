New treatment facility for women opens up in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — There's a new treatment facility for women in Baltimore. Fayette House opened its doors today!

The new state of the art 56 bed facility is on South Fulton Avenue in West Baltimore. It will offer comprehensive treatment for substance abuse and mental health related issues.

"One of the greatest needs in Baltimore City in reference to treatment, is treatment for women," said President of CMDS Residential Programs, Bilal Ali. "Women have more barriers than men and there are more facilities for men as opposed to women. And women have to make some tough choices about entering treatment. Because if you have a kid you just can’t abandon your kids."

Insurance is not needed and patient pick up is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The only requirement for admission is a willingness to get help and stop using.