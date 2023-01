BALTIMORE — Starting this Sunday, new traffic patterns are coming to the Fort McHenry tunnel.

The three far right lanes going southbound will be closed so crews can remove the old toll booth on that side of I-95. Two highway speed lanes and two lanes through the toll plaza will be open instead.

The Maryland department of transportation says northbound traffic coming out of the tunnel will also have a traffic shift.

That's expected to happen later this month or next month.