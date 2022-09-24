Watch Now
New survey from Queen Anne's Co. helps address the area's digital divide

Posted at 7:20 PM, Sep 24, 2022
QUEEN ANNE'S CO. — Queen Anne’s County needs your help to identify areas in need of reliable internet service.

The Queen Anne’s County Broadband Advisory Council is conducting a survey asking citizens to provide addresses with poor or unreliable service.

The survey is a part of an initiative that was started last year when the county announced that they would be working with several internet providers to apply for state grants to give broadband to unserved and underserved areas.

These providers include Choptank, Think Big, Talkie Communications, and Breezeline.

The grant funding requested for Queen Anne’s County was $12.7M with a county contribution of $636k.

They claim that the survey's results will help allocate funds to the remaining county areas where there is still a lack of access to dependable internet service.

To take the survey, click here.

If you are unable to submit a survey, we also have a hotline you can call and leave a voicemail with the same information. (410) 758-6200.

