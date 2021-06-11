New survey finds more Americans started drinking alcohol before midday during COVID-19

BALTIMORE — A new survey found more Americans started drinking alcohol before midday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AlcoholRehab.com surveyed 3,100 Maryland residents and found that 9 percent admitted to consuming alcohol before midday since the beginning of the pandemic.

Based off U.S. Census data, that would equate to more than 428,000 people in the state.

Overall, 15 percent said they're more likely to start drinking earlier in the day since the pandemic began, but only 39 percent of those people said they would be open and honest about it, although 63 percent said they would approach a family member or friend if they noticed them drinking early.

Interestingly, 13 percent said it is more acceptable to smoke marijuana in the morning rather than drink alcohol.

