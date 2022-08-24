Watch Now
New students move in at Towson University

Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 24, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — It's move-in day for new students at Towson University.

Nearly 5,000 incoming students checked in on Wednesday. Classes start on August 29.

According to school data, there are 2,678 freshmen, 1,532 transfers and 731 graduate students becoming new students at Towson.

Approximately 57.4 percent of Towson's new student class identifies as a racial or ethnic minority — reflective of Maryland’s growing diversity

New students bring an average GPA of 3.85, making this class one of the highest achieving in university history.

Also, 89 percent of first-year students are from Maryland and 16 percent are first-generation students. New Towson students come from 28 states and 19 countries.

