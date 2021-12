BALTIMORE — There's a new spa in town.

The grand opening of K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness was held yesterday.

The open house showcased the services they offer.

"We are an IV Therapy wellness Center. We also do laser hair removal...Botox, HydraFacial's, weight loss management, immune shots and a whole list of other services."

It's located on Fleet Street.

They offer services for both men and women.

They are open Monday-Friday from 10am until 7pm.

And Saturday from 9am until 5pm.