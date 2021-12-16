New skilled trades center opens in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Another gift from Anne Arundel Community College.

Back in August, the College Parkway School gave us a place to train to become a nurse.

Today, AACC is giving us a place to learn to become a plumber, an electrician, a contractor and it was completely funded by private donations.

The building will open to student studying electrical work, forklift operations, HVAV, plumbing, welding, framing and finish carpentry. It will be home of dynamic skilled trades programming that will adapt to job market demands.

The bottom line is, if you start taking classes in January, you could land a job by spring.