Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New research shows lack of sleep could impact kids' brains

You Can Add Weight To These Adjustable Weighted Blankets As Your Child Grows
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
You Can Add Weight To These Adjustable Weighted Blankets As Your Child Grows
Posted at 6:18 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 06:18:28-04

BALTIMORE — New research looks into the impact a lack of sleep has on your child's brain.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine says elementary-aged children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in their brain.

Researchers say the regions impacted the most are responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being.

The study says those children should get a recommended 9-12 hours of sleep.

Otherwise, they risk facing issues with anxiety, depression and impulsive behaviors.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019