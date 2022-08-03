New research shows lack of sleep could impact kids' brains

BALTIMORE — New research looks into the impact a lack of sleep has on your child's brain.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine says elementary-aged children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in their brain.

Researchers say the regions impacted the most are responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being.

The study says those children should get a recommended 9-12 hours of sleep.

Otherwise, they risk facing issues with anxiety, depression and impulsive behaviors.